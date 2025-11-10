@gaaran00bwhat would be a good familiar for an Undying Light Warlock? lantern archon – though I now worry that they were cut from the final MM. Know we designed them!
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) November 20, 2015
One thought on “Familiar for an Undying Light Warlock”
I gave one of my players a juvenile Xag-Ya, which feeds off his positive emotions and experiances and communicates to him via empathy >.>