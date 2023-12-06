@KoontzA player with multi attack readies an attack, do they get all attacks on the trigger or just one If you mean the Extra Attack feature, the extra attacks happen only on your turn.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 21, 2015
2 thoughts on “Multi attack readies an attack, do they get all attacks on the trigger?”
So extra attacks don’t happen on reactions or bonus actions?
Epic Jason,
I think that Extra Attack is possible only in your Attack Action turn.
If you are Ready you are not in Attack Action (but in Ready Action) so the limit is that you can make just one attack.
Also Bonus Action is a consequence of Attack Action and not a Ready Action.