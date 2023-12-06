Multi attack readies an attack, do they get all attacks on the trigger?

Multi attack readies an attack, do they get all attacks on the trigger?

    • Zoltar says:

      Epic Jason,

      I think that Extra Attack is possible only in your Attack Action turn.
      If you are Ready you are not in Attack Action (but in Ready Action) so the limit is that you can make just one attack.
      Also Bonus Action is a consequence of Attack Action and not a Ready Action.

