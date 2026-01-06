Entering in Spirit Guardians area of effect

3 thoughts on “Entering in Spirit Guardians area of effect

  2. Robert M Cruz says:

    Ok Jeremy never actually answered this question in regards to Spirit guardians. he was responding to the spell moon beam. The spell says “and when the creature enters the area for the first time on a turn or starts its turn there, it must make a Wisdom saving throw. On a failed save, the creature takes 3d8 radiant damage.

    Notice how the spell says on a turn not on the targets turn. So if the creature is in the affect at the time this spell is cast or enters the area they must make a savings throw or take damage. The caveat to this is the damage can only occur once per turn. Either yours or theirs depending on if the creature were in the are of affect at the time of the casting.

    Reply
  3. James Carpenter says:

    So if a creature is pushed into a spirit guardian’s area then starts its turn does it take damage twice? (assuming it fails all saves)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.