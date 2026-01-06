@JeremyECrawford Does this therefore also apply to the spell Spirit Guardians?
— Matthew Harris (@Cynical_Matt) December 16, 2015
The intent is that creating an area of effect on a creature's space isn't the same as the creature entering it. #DnD https://t.co/l6nroLAy3e
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 16, 2015
3 thoughts on “Entering in Spirit Guardians area of effect”
So does that mean if I move toward a creature 20 feet away, it has to make a save if I move 5 feet closer.
Ok Jeremy never actually answered this question in regards to Spirit guardians. he was responding to the spell moon beam. The spell says “and when the creature enters the area for the first time on a turn or starts its turn there, it must make a Wisdom saving throw. On a failed save, the creature takes 3d8 radiant damage.
Notice how the spell says on a turn not on the targets turn. So if the creature is in the affect at the time this spell is cast or enters the area they must make a savings throw or take damage. The caveat to this is the damage can only occur once per turn. Either yours or theirs depending on if the creature were in the are of affect at the time of the casting.
So if a creature is pushed into a spirit guardian’s area then starts its turn does it take damage twice? (assuming it fails all saves)