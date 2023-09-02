Can PC use improvised weapon rules to emulate weapon in a monster statblock? e.g. if PC uses treetrunk as Ogre Greatclub?
@ktkenshinxCan PC use improvised weapon rules to emulate weapon in a monster statblock? e.g. if PC uses treetrunk as Ogre Greatclub? I would allow it if the object was an appropriate size for the PC to wield. Otherwise, it's an unwieldy 1d4 weapon.
@ktkenshinx as a DM, I'd rule it on a case-by-case basis. Especially with weapons for Large+ creatures, they aren't meant for PCs
