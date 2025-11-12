@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls elvenkind vs charms: which spells/effects are actually charms, anything from enchantment school ?
Being charmed means being subjected to the charmed condition. #DnD https://t.co/4GII7MJMU0
Is Suggestion a charm spell?
Epic Kat
Suggestion is an enchantment spell
Elves are immune to Suggestion
Are you joking with me or did i miss this somewhere in the PHB? 🙂
My Fault, Elves are not immune but have advantage PHB p23 ” You have advantage on saving throws against being charmed”
Master Jeremy points on Charmed condition, Suggestion does not put you in charmed condition.
Only few spells put you in Charmed condition, but a good number of monster try to put you in this condition (harpy, beholder, succubus…)
Ahh..OK. That works. So an elf would have advantage vs Hypnotic Pattern, but but Compulsion. Thank you, sir.
Aye.