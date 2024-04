Elminster was born with psionics, and used them before knowing much about Mystra. See "Elminster: The Making Of A Mage" (long before the…

Elminster shows Psionic talent in “The Making of a Mage?”

I do not remember that at all.Right at the very beginning, when his village is attacked. Before he ever used the Art.

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) August 13, 2017