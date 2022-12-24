@JeremyECrawford Talking about Eldritch Smite; can you only use Warlock spell slots to power it, or can you use any slot (à la Divine Smite)? The RAW on it specifies Warlock slots.
Eldritch Smite works with warlock spell slots only—the ones you get from Pact Magic. #DnD https://t.co/GeP1aEn1nR
Why the disparity between smite mechanics? Pally can use any slot, but Lock can’t? I mean, every single other caster can use warlock slots to play with their own toys, but warlocks can't use anyone else's? That's asinine.
That’s exactly it, @armando_doval. In our asymmetrical, exceptions-based game, things are designed according to their own purpose, not in order to achieve arbitrary symmetries.
Or can you explain why your previous ruling(s) that spell slots are shared, which is explained on PHB 164, is being changed now? Eldritch Smite’s functionality has no bearing on how multiclass spellcasting works.
