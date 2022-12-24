@JeremyECrawford Talking about Eldritch Smite; can you only use Warlock spell slots to power it, or can you use any slot (à la Divine Smite)? The RAW on it specifies Warlock slots. — Will B (@Willabunch) November 10, 2017

Eldritch Smite works with warlock spell slots only—the ones you get from Pact Magic. #DnD https://t.co/GeP1aEn1nR — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 10, 2017

Why the disparity between smite mechanics? Pally can use any slot, but Lock can’t? I mean, every single other caster can use warlock slots to play with their own toys, but warlocks can't use anyone else's? That's asinine. — calebrus44 (@calebrus44) November 11, 2017

That’s exactly it, @armando_doval. In our asymmetrical, exceptions-based game, things are designed according to their own purpose, not in order to achieve arbitrary symmetries. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 11, 2017