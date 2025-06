@kvltjam should Eldritch Knights (and Arcane Tricksters) get Foci? Things like Wand of the War Mage would help with Evocations. wand works for them as written AFAICT

@kvltjamdoes this mean that they can also use “mundane” spell foci? Do they also get Ritual Caster? yes and no – ritual caster must be specifically granted by a class feature

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) June 23, 2015