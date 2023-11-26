Eldritch Knight and Arcane Trickster don’t use a spellbook

@AskanipsionI am in a dispute with my DM – I say that the Eldritch Knight & Arcane Trickster do NOT need to use a spellbook – correct? As written, the Eldritch Knight and the Arcane Trickster don't use a spellbook. They also don't prepare spells. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2014

@JeremyECrawford Trickster didn't say that , so Wizards who only study magic and spells need a book , but fighters and thieves do not. — Lord Carelessfool (@Carelessfool) November 26, 2014

@Carelessfoolseems flawed, good thing I have free range as DM to do as I please ) A spellbook is a hallmark of a wizard, who accepts a limitation in exchange for supreme flexibility. But yes, customize away! — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 26, 2014

@JeremyECrawford and copies can be made. What I would like to have seen was ac change in time management. So spells could be interrupted. — Lord Carelessfool (@Carelessfool) November 26, 2014

@CarelessfoolI liked how casting times and weapon speed was an option in 1st edition. I always like continuous time in segments. I had fun with casting times in 1E and 2E too. In 5E, maintaining concentration is often the trick for a wizard. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 26, 2014

@JeremyECrawford I had a debate with my players as to access to any spell listed in the PHB. I assume wizards do not give out spells free . — Lord Carelessfool (@Carelessfool) November 26, 2014

@JeremyECrawford in my campaign wizards hoarding knowledge is the norm. And do not like to share it … but the book says otherwise. — Lord Carelessfool (@Carelessfool) November 26, 2014