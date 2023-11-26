@AskanipsionI am in a dispute with my DM – I say that the Eldritch Knight & Arcane Trickster do NOT need to use a spellbook – correct? As written, the Eldritch Knight and the Arcane Trickster don't use a spellbook. They also don't prepare spells.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 25, 2014
@JeremyECrawford Trickster didn't say that , so Wizards who only study magic and spells need a book , but fighters and thieves do not.
— Lord Carelessfool (@Carelessfool) November 26, 2014
@Carelessfoolseems flawed, good thing I have free range as DM to do as I please ) A spellbook is a hallmark of a wizard, who accepts a limitation in exchange for supreme flexibility. But yes, customize away!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 26, 2014
@JeremyECrawford and copies can be made. What I would like to have seen was ac change in time management. So spells could be interrupted.
— Lord Carelessfool (@Carelessfool) November 26, 2014
@CarelessfoolI liked how casting times and weapon speed was an option in 1st edition. I always like continuous time in segments. I had fun with casting times in 1E and 2E too. In 5E, maintaining concentration is often the trick for a wizard.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 26, 2014
@JeremyECrawford I had a debate with my players as to access to any spell listed in the PHB. I assume wizards do not give out spells free .
— Lord Carelessfool (@Carelessfool) November 26, 2014
@JeremyECrawford in my campaign wizards hoarding knowledge is the norm. And do not like to share it … but the book says otherwise.
— Lord Carelessfool (@Carelessfool) November 26, 2014
@Carelessfoolin my campaign wizards hoarding knowledge is the norm. And do not like to share it … but the book says otherwise. You might like the training option in the new DMG. You could tweak it so that wizards get charged more to level up!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 26, 2014
2 thoughts on “Eldritch Knight and Arcane Trickster don’t use a spellbook”
So every other class gets to level without training, but a wizard need to buy spells and train to level, I see why that isn’t RAW or RAI
Wizards don’t need to “train” to level, nor necessarily buy spells — the mundane day-to-day research they are understood to be doing when not actively adventuring is why they get two automatic spells when they level (at no cost). It’s not different in context to how fighters/warriors are understood to train/practice when not at war/adventuring/what-have-you. A wizard can *supplement* their accrual of spells by buying, trading, or finding more spells but it isn’t *required* relative to their advancing in levels like any other character.