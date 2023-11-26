Eldritch Knight and Arcane Trickster don’t use a spellbook

  1. Alex says:

    So every other class gets to level without training, but a wizard need to buy spells and train to level, I see why that isn’t RAW or RAI

    • tideoftime says:

      Wizards don’t need to “train” to level, nor necessarily buy spells — the mundane day-to-day research they are understood to be doing when not actively adventuring is why they get two automatic spells when they level (at no cost). It’s not different in context to how fighters/warriors are understood to train/practice when not at war/adventuring/what-have-you. A wizard can *supplement* their accrual of spells by buying, trading, or finding more spells but it isn’t *required* relative to their advancing in levels like any other character.

