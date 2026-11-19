@JeremyECrawford eldritch blast + assassinate?
— Josh (@SirJosh94) May 31, 2016
The Assassinate feature works with attack rolls of any sort, including the attack roll in eldritch blast. #DnD https://t.co/Xddoh7TYuQ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2016
One thought on “Eldritch Blast + Assassinate?”
Assassinate pg 97 : grants advantage on attack rolls and grants a critical against surprised opponents.
Separately pg. 96 : Sneak attack requires Advantage (or ally within 5′) but also a ranged weapon or finesse weapon.
So you can use assassinate but you won’t get sneak attack with eldritch blast RAW. but a dm may allow it. ( rule of cool)