Ed’s Waterdhavian ballad

@AlphastreamWhat might be the name of a popular song sung by bards in Waterdeep? See VolosWaterdeep, or recently: "If I Was a Rich As A Noble Lord" or "Just a Dock Ward Lass" or "When My Golden Ship Sails In" — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 31, 2016

@Kajehase @AlphastreamIs If I was as Rich as… particularly popular with roofbased fiddlers? No (but my Tevye/Zero Mostel impersonations are still vivid). The Waterdhavian ballad is more "Tom Lehrer mocking." — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 31, 2016