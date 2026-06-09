@AlphastreamWhat might be the name of a popular song sung by bards in Waterdeep? See VolosWaterdeep, or recently: "If I Was a Rich As A Noble Lord" or "Just a Dock Ward Lass" or "When My Golden Ship Sails In"
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 31, 2016
@Kajehase @AlphastreamIs If I was as Rich as… particularly popular with roofbased fiddlers? No (but my Tevye/Zero Mostel impersonations are still vivid). The Waterdhavian ballad is more "Tom Lehrer mocking."
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 31, 2016
@Kajehase @AlphastreamThank you for a straight answer to something not deserving it. You’re a class act. Until I get down to just the feather boa. About then, class is usually dismissed. ;}
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 1, 2016
2 thoughts on “Ed’s Waterdhavian ballad”
Does animate dead use zombie stats in the monstor manuel and in back of the PHB or does it use stats based off the NPC you made into a zombie
Epic Kevin
Usually you take PHB stats (p.311)