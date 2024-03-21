Ed’s Naval Battle

@ChrisPerkinsDnD @jvcparry you could make a case on a crossbow an than place a flask with some explosive in it. Would work as a improvised rocketlauncher — Sirion Bloodmoon (@SirionBloodmoon) April 22, 2017

@jvcparry @SirionBloodmoon @ChrisPerkinsDnDTake a look at what @TheEdVerse suggested with the mangonel! I imagine alchemist’s fire is involved somewhere… 1/2) Heh. Not needed. Because: you need sails up to move in a naval battle, and unless you have magic to prevent sails burning away, a . . . — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 23, 2017

@jvcparry @SirionBloodmoon @ChrisPerkinsDnD 2/2) . . . volley of oil pots into your sails can leave you adrift at sea, no matter how the fight turns out. So: close fast, and board. — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) April 23, 2017