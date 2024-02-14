One thought on “Ed’s mumble

  1. Michael Shannon says:

    Q. How is a writer different from a crazy person mumbling a story to the passing breezes on a sidewalk?

    A. At least the breezes are going somewhere.

    Your answer reminded me of an old light bulb joke:

    Q. How many performance artists does it take to change a light bulb?

    A. I don’t know either; I left at intermission.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.