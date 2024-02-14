How is a writer different from a crazy person mumbling a story to the passing breezes on a sidewalk? Wish I knew.
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 14, 2015
One thought on “Ed’s mumble”
Q. How is a writer different from a crazy person mumbling a story to the passing breezes on a sidewalk?
A. At least the breezes are going somewhere.
Your answer reminded me of an old light bulb joke:
Q. How many performance artists does it take to change a light bulb?
A. I don’t know either; I left at intermission.