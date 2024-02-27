#dnd #gamenight Breaking out this Dragon magazine article by @TheEdVerse from the 80s. Wanted to use it for years. pic.twitter.com/AY3kErpHu9 — cawoodpublishing (@cawoodpublish) June 26, 2016

@TheEdVerse I checked this morning, the articles are from July and August 1983…33 years ago…I was 14 when I first read them. — cawoodpublishing (@cawoodpublish) June 27, 2016

@cawoodpublish Heh. I remember writing them. And the talismans that got nixed to avoid "kids drawing the symbols on church walls everywhere" — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 27, 2016

@TheEdVerse Thanks for writing them, like I said I've always wanted to use it in a campaign. I guess there was some hysteria back then 🙂 — cawoodpublishing (@cawoodpublish) June 27, 2016

@cawoodpublish @TheEdVerse is this article online anywhere? I'd really like to read it! — P.R. the D.M. (@CowboyCentaur) June 27, 2016

@CowboyCentaur @cawoodpublish That's the first half; second is in issue 76, and the sequel is in issue 91 ("Hell Revisited") — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 27, 2016

@CowboyCentaur @TheEdVerse So much detail and inspiration for an important part of the multiverse. — cawoodpublishing (@cawoodpublish) June 27, 2016

@cawoodpublish @CowboyCentaur …And I had to leave so much out. Also censored: Baalzebul rules 2 layers because Asmodeus killed Lucifer, + — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 27, 2016

@cawoodpublish @CowboyCentaur ..B's chief rival, for having unauthorized offspring, and gave Lucifer's layer to B, as a clear lesson to all+ — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 27, 2016

@cawoodpublish @CowboyCentaur ..other archdevils (Lucifer & Batna begat Lucifuge, Asmodeus slew them all, because bringing about new + — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 27, 2016

@cawoodpublish @CowboyCentaur …archdevils, who can't be automatically-by-their-nature commanded by a "greater" devil is THE paramount + — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 27, 2016

@cawoodpublish @CowboyCentaur ..threat to the status quo (with Asmodeus on top). Outcast archdevils, on the outermost/uppermost layer, and + — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 27, 2016

@cawoodpublish @CowboyCentaur …on Prime Material Planes (=the Realms or your campaign world) are prime manipulators/hirers of PCs to do + — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 27, 2016

@TheEdVerse is dropping D&D lore on me like the maestro he is and I'm all like- pic.twitter.com/QIRzL2a3uD — P.R. the D.M. (@CowboyCentaur) June 27, 2016

@CowboyCentaur Hey, always a pleasure to talk D&D! Let there be more memorable fun at your gaming table! :} — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) June 27, 2016