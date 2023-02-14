Earth Tremor Spell: I noticed this difference in the range and discription, can you clarify?

@JeremyECrawford #DnD Hi there, I noticed this difference in the range and discription of the Earth Tremor Spell. Can you clarify? pic.twitter.com/KR02PejquE — Roberta Costa (@Demon32835) November 29, 2017

You cause a tremor in the ground within range. Range is 10 feet. Each creature other than you in that area… But it doesn’t list an area. What you’re saying might be what’s intended but it’s not what’s written. “That area” refers to the ground within 10 feet of you. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2017

Can you expand on the reason for this change? It’s not consistent with rules in the PHB, and in this case, is super unhelpful in describing how the spell works (area having no antecedent). Thunderclap was changed similarly, but it still parses okayThe antecedent is in the first sentence: "the ground within range." — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2017