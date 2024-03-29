Each time a Manshoon falls, is much effort expended to recover the items he carried by the next Manshoon? ty. GarethNo. But sometimes, knowing where the fall happened enables the successor to easily pounce on looters of those items. ;}
Thoughts 1) manshoon can afford to lose lots of powerful magic items….. 2) he carries less items than many believe…Your thoughts on this matter are keener than Manshoon would prefer. ;}
