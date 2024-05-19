Durable feat does a 20 con wizard regain a min 10 or 15 hp w/ feat?

@JasonBrock20There has been confusion over the durable feat and the meaning of “roll” does a 20 con wizard regain a min 10 or 15 hp w/ feat? 10 – roll means die roll + mods. Anything that affects only the number yielded by the die will say so specifically. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 3, 2014

@ThingsCalledArt @JasonBrock20The halfling lucky doesn’t specify only the number on the die. So it only works on a roll of 1 after modifiers? should specify natural 1 — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 3, 2014

@ThingsCalledArt @JasonBrock20 just looked at the feat – the wording issue is there. should be result, not roll — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 3, 2014

@mikemearls nothing in 5e uses the term natural roll. See rogue reliable talent, champion crit range, etc. — Slow Life (@ThingsCalledArt) August 3, 2014