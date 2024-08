We cornered @mikemearls on the #DnD podcast & demanded all the secrets from the DMG. He graciously indulged us. #DnD http://t.co/ai1QR2sTlB — Dungeons & Dragons (@Wizards_DnD) December 2, 2014

In this episode, R&D’s Mike Mearls discusses the creation of the fifth edition DMG—touching upon what aspects of past versions were considered, included, or revised; the importance of the playtest process to help shape the development; and criteria for what creatures and magic items made the cut.