@BonusAction @SageAdviceDnDCan Druids with Combat Wild Shape still perform Wild Shape as an action, or ONLY as a bonus action? you can do either – it doesn't replace the old option
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016
@BonusAction @SageAdviceDnDCan Druids with Combat Wild Shape still perform Wild Shape as an action, or ONLY as a bonus action? you can do either – it doesn't replace the old option
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) February 17, 2016
4 thoughts on “Druids with Combat Wild Shape”
It’s not specifically clear in the PHB, but does a Circle of the Moon Druid who is Wild Shaped into a beast form need to first revert to his humanoid form before Wild Shaping into another beast form?
Epic Cory
here the answer https://www.sageadvice.eu/2016/08/04/can-i-wild-shape-from-one-animal-form-right-into-the-next/
HI! Question, if my Lvl 7 Druid casts Guardian of Nature (Primal Beast) On himself and then proceeds to go wild shape, the effects of the spell carry on to the Wild Shape???
I think it will because you can keep concentration, but if you use the spell effect description you can loose it. Because in the spells says that you call a spirit that transform you…. So if you transform yourself by logic you may loose it… But we are talking about, a spell, with concentration, powered by a spirit… I think by rule it will keep working. But by logic it should stop working. I know that didnt help… But in the end I will say… Its depends on DM discretion… The Golden Rule of RPGs.