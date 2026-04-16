4 thoughts on “Druids with Combat Wild Shape

  1. Uncle Cory says:

    It’s not specifically clear in the PHB, but does a Circle of the Moon Druid who is Wild Shaped into a beast form need to first revert to his humanoid form before Wild Shaping into another beast form?

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