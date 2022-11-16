Druid: “You must encounter creature X before you can transform into it or summon it”?

Hey, #dnd folks, how do you and those you player with feel about “you must encounter creature X before you can transform into it or summon it”? This is mostly commonly used for druids, but I’m asking for other reasons.

It feels thematic, but does it actually add or limit fun? Wow – so much great insight and so quickly! Tyvm – more thoughts welcome! 🙂

I'm working on a Demonologist subclass that can partially transform into a fiend. I think I won't limit it, but will include a sidebar, suggesting other ways it can be used/run – with limitations.

— Andrew B. @SwordCompass@dice.camp (@SwordCompass) October 30, 2022