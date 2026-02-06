@JeremyECrawford If a druid casts Conjure Minor Elementals and then attacks his summons, do the summons remain under the druid's control?
— Yatagarasu (@eightspancrow) January 21, 2016
Spell specifies they defend themselves from hostile creatures, so that could include PCs or even the caster. https://t.co/97bf9Zw3mB
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) January 24, 2016
One thought on “Druid attaccking summoned elementals”
There’s a spelling error (“attaccking”) in the title Zoltar. I only mention it as it’ll affect searches.