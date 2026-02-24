Drizzt the Beastmaster

@mikemearls @JeremyECrawfordIs it okay to count the Beastmaster attack when you command your pet (lvl5) as qualifying for TWF? Seems discordant such iconic class features (Drizzt) would prohibit one another…2/2 — Dastion (@Dastion) January 16, 2016

That's a question your DM needs to answer, since it goes beyond the design of the class feature. #DnD https://t.co/99VBt33uCS — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016

@Dastion @mikemearls I play DDAL. Is the *intent* is that if I choose TWF style @lvl2 it doesn’t work with my pet feature? Seems odd The beast's attacks don't interact with the ranger's use of two-weapon fighting. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 16, 2016