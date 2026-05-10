Drizzt is not a Ranger

@ChrisPerkinsDnD 2/2 Is there anything in the works to give game stats to icons of the D&D worlds such as Drizzt, Elminster, Raistlin, etc? — Jim Glass (@jimglass76) November 4, 2015

@gasolinemoth @ChrisPerkinsDnD 2/2 interpreted under the 'canon' rules. Drizzt is not a typical Ranger. Raistlin is not an average wizard. — Jim Glass (@jimglass76) March 11, 2016

Drizzt is really more of a fighter. https://t.co/u6zmQ1KZY8 — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 11, 2016

@ChrisPerkinsDnD so he isn't a Ranger anymore, or was this artistic license to fit the story? — Christopher Marshall (@Ssamalander) May 6, 2016