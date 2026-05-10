Drizzt is not a Ranger

One thought on “Drizzt is not a Ranger

  1. Alex says:

    This a good example that needs to explained better. Classes are not characters, classes are only mechanical description of a character capabilities. A rogue/ fighter might make a better ranger, than a ranger but lack spells that might not be in an Aragorn like character.

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