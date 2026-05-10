@ChrisPerkinsDnD 2/2 Is there anything in the works to give game stats to icons of the D&D worlds such as Drizzt, Elminster, Raistlin, etc?
— Jim Glass (@jimglass76) November 4, 2015
@gasolinemoth @ChrisPerkinsDnD 2/2 interpreted under the 'canon' rules. Drizzt is not a typical Ranger. Raistlin is not an average wizard.
— Jim Glass (@jimglass76) March 11, 2016
Drizzt is really more of a fighter. https://t.co/u6zmQ1KZY8
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) March 11, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD so he isn't a Ranger anymore, or was this artistic license to fit the story?
— Christopher Marshall (@Ssamalander) May 6, 2016
Although he's called a ranger in-world, he's not really a ranger in game terms. https://t.co/DDx4nrP6mZ
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) May 6, 2016
One thought on “Drizzt is not a Ranger”
This a good example that needs to explained better. Classes are not characters, classes are only mechanical description of a character capabilities. A rogue/ fighter might make a better ranger, than a ranger but lack spells that might not be in an Aragorn like character.