“Doth a ghost drift on the dark air?”

The hour is dread late, by the castle clock

And milady seems to have lost her frock

As she goes on her bed-hither walk

In search of the visiting cockerel, and his…sock — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 1, 2022

The lord you seek? You are too late

They spiked his head above the gate

And cooked his guts all yesternight

To feed to his last faithful knight

Who, pale and spewing, rode hard away

So if you’d be a lord, throne’s still warm; please stay — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 2, 2022