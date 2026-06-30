Does Warlock with Dark One’s Blessing gains several times temporary HPs from Area of Effect spells?

@VNarvekRAW Fiend’lock kills several hostiles at once (fireball), Dark 1’s Blessing: Gains several times THP then normal. Correct? nope – temp hit points don't stack
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 23, 2016
@VNarvekI know, my question is after the timing. AoE Kills at the same time=adding them at the same time, not one after another. the system still queues them up
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 23, 2016
@VNarvek @mikemearls Just got a different response from @JeremyECrawford My understanding: general rule: no stacking, fiendlock specific: stacks Dark One's Blessing doesn't break the stacking rule. Each dead creature gives temp hp, but the temp hp don't stack.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2016