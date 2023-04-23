Does Warlock Devil’s Sight see in darkness as if it were dim light or as if it were bright light?

3 thoughts on "Does Warlock Devil's Sight see in darkness as if it were dim light or as if it were bright light?

  1. Jay Weirick says:

    I apologize if this has already been answered elsewhere but does Devil sight see through a Gloom Stalker’s Umbral sight ability of being invisible while in darkness?

    • Patrick says:

      Umbral Sight
      You are also adept at evading creatures that rely on darkvision. While in darkness, you are invisible to any creature that relies on darkvision to see you in that darkness.

      This would not apply to Warlock Devil’s Sight as it is not darkvision. A Devil’s Sight Warlock would see you as if you were standing in daylight.

      • M. Rose says:

        Does there is any difference between the Devil’s Sight of a devil and a warlock, because the devil has it in the form, that magical darkness doesn’t impede its darkvision?

