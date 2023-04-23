Does Warlock Devil’s Sight see in darkness as if it were dim light or as if it were bright light?

@JeremyECrawford The Devil's Sight eldritch invocation says the warlock can "see normally in darkness". Does that mean they see in darkness as if it were dim light (i.e. as though they had darkvision) or as if it were bright light? Can they discern color in darkness? — Gabe D.R. (@gabedr888) January 26, 2018

If you have Devil's Sight, darkness within 120 feet of you effectively isn't there. For purposes of sight, you can treat that area as if it's brightly lit. #DnD https://t.co/FmIaxz7iLE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

So a character with Devil’s sight, 60ft darkvision and something creating dim light to 90ft would see (as if) bright light to 60ft and dim from 90ft to 120ft?

Or is darkvision that all dim light seems like bright light?Devil's Sight has no interaction with dim light. It alters only how you experience darkness. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 26, 2018

Did the debate about whether you have to actually be standing in darkness for DS to turn on ever get sorted? — Dave Williams (@DaveWil33) January 26, 2018