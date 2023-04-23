@JeremyECrawford The Devil's Sight eldritch invocation says the warlock can "see normally in darkness". Does that mean they see in darkness as if it were dim light (i.e. as though they had darkvision) or as if it were bright light? Can they discern color in darkness?
If you have Devil's Sight, darkness within 120 feet of you effectively isn't there. For purposes of sight, you can treat that area as if it's brightly lit. #DnD https://t.co/FmIaxz7iLE
So a character with Devil’s sight, 60ft darkvision and something creating dim light to 90ft would see (as if) bright light to 60ft and dim from 90ft to 120ft?
Or is darkvision that all dim light seems like bright light?Devil's Sight has no interaction with dim light. It alters only how you experience darkness.
Did the debate about whether you have to actually be standing in darkness for DS to turn on ever get sorted?
Devil's Sight does not require you to be standing in darkness for the invocation to work. #DnD https://t.co/GPTy59Yfmd
3 thoughts on “Does Warlock Devil’s Sight see in darkness as if it were dim light or as if it were bright light?”
I apologize if this has already been answered elsewhere but does Devil sight see through a Gloom Stalker’s Umbral sight ability of being invisible while in darkness?
Umbral Sight
You are also adept at evading creatures that rely on darkvision. While in darkness, you are invisible to any creature that relies on darkvision to see you in that darkness.
This would not apply to Warlock Devil’s Sight as it is not darkvision. A Devil’s Sight Warlock would see you as if you were standing in daylight.
Does there is any difference between the Devil’s Sight of a devil and a warlock, because the devil has it in the form, that magical darkness doesn’t impede its darkvision?