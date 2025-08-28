@JeremyECrawford Does using a bonus action break invisibility from a Warlock's "One With Shadows" invocation?
— Sean (@Lord_Sicarious) August 24, 2015
Yes, taking a bonus action breaks the invisibility of a warlock's One with Shadows. https://t.co/2HZbuTijHY
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2015
@Lord_Sicariousis its omission an error, or is there a separate rule? E.g. the rule about taking bonus actions when you can’t take actions
A bonus action is an additional action on your turn (PH, 189). Apart from its special rules, a bonus action is an action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 24, 2015
One thought on “Does using a bonus action break invisibility?”
But can a Bonus Action be used first then an Action used to activate “One With Shadows” after the Bonus Action has been completed?