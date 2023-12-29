@IHitItWithMyAxe HI Jeremy? Does uncanny dodge work automatically on every seen attack the rogue gets hit with? Magic too? Yep! Uncanny Dodge works against attacks of all sorts, even spell attacks.

@nirvanstryder @IHitItWithMyAxedoes it work against each successful attack made by opponent who has multiple attacks or is it one attack A use of Uncanny Dodge works against one attack. Like Defensive Duelist, it expends your reaction.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 26, 2014