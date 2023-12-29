@IHitItWithMyAxeHI Jeremy? Does uncanny dodge work automatically on every seen attack the rogue gets hit with? Magic too? Yep! Uncanny Dodge works against attacks of all sorts, even spell attacks.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 20, 2014
@nirvanstryder @IHitItWithMyAxedoes it work against each successful attack made by opponent who has multiple attacks or is it one attack A use of Uncanny Dodge works against one attack. Like Defensive Duelist, it expends your reaction.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 26, 2014