@chrisperkinsDnD we need a ruling. Does Thunderwave hit the 8 adjacent sqs or 3×3 sqs in front of the caster?
— Alan Drake (@vsdrake20) October 21, 2015
The caster is on the edge or corner of a 3 x 3 sq area. https://t.co/4ZvU2jH5Ht
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) October 23, 2015
One thought on “Does Thunderwave hit the 8 adjacent squares or 3×3 squares in front of the caster?”
I’ve always loved the idea of the spell being centered on the caster for the express purpose of that cinematically heroic moment when someone’s surrounded and they summon the strength or for to shove everyone off them.
Now I’m inspired by this rules clarification to create an alternate version of the spell for just that. I figure since it’s against the design intent of Thunderwave to do such a thing, that I should make the damage a little less, or possible remove all damage and simply push a bit farther.