Does this mean that if you have Pact of the Blade you can use the Hex Warrior feature with a two-handed weapon?

Hello @JeremyECrawford! Does this line from the Hexblade mean that if you have Pact of the Blade you can use the Hex Warrior feature with a two-handed weapon and get your Cha mod to attack and damage rolls? Thanks! pic.twitter.com/cGFVkRMrgx — Emmet Byrne (@Emmetation) November 9, 2017

When we wrote “every pact weapon” in Hex Warrior, we really meant every pact weapon. #DnD https://t.co/uBVoACsNyg — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017

Not sure how to make that any clearer than it already is… Sometimes people can't believe a game feature is as generous as it is. Their questions are often a way of saying, "This is awesome! Is it OK that it's awesome?" 😀 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017

Does that mean if you bond with a magical bow, like a +2 Longbow or something, you can use your Charisma modifier for the attack and damage rolls?"Every" really means every. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2017