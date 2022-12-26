Does this mean that if you have Pact of the Blade you can use the Hex Warrior feature with a two-handed weapon?

Hello @JeremyECrawford! Does this line from the Hexblade mean that if you have Pact of the Blade you can use the Hex Warrior feature with a two-handed weapon and get your Cha mod to attack and damage rolls? Thanks! pic.twitter.com/cGFVkRMrgx
When we wrote “every pact weapon” in Hex Warrior, we really meant every pact weapon. #DnD https://t.co/uBVoACsNyg
Not sure how to make that any clearer than it already is… Sometimes people can't believe a game feature is as generous as it is. Their questions are often a way of saying, "This is awesome! Is it OK that it's awesome?" 😀
Does that mean if you bond with a magical bow, like a +2 Longbow or something, you can use your Charisma modifier for the attack and damage rolls?"Every" really means every.
I’m pretty sure you’re my favorite game designer! Aw, thanks! ☺️
If my Hexblade Pact of the Blade conjures a Glaive and has the Improved Pact Weapon Invocation and gets into a fight, and a few rounds in, decides to recreate it as a longsword to go Sword & Board for more AC – does it get all the benefits of Hex Warrior, or does he need to take a long rest to “attune” it?
If he wants to recreate his Pact Weapon as something else, it’s still his Pact Weapon.
If you attune yourself to a vorpal sword, can you summon it as a different weapon with the same magical effects? like, can i summon it as a vorpal warhammer?