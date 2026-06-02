@th3rm4l_v1510nhi mike, does the paladin “great weapon fighting” affect the divine smite damage dices? Aid me please. believe so, yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 11, 2016
@th3rm4l_v1510nhi mike, does the paladin “great weapon fighting” affect the divine smite damage dices? Aid me please. believe so, yes
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) March 11, 2016
2 thoughts on “Does the paladin “great weapon fighting” affect the Divine smite damage dices?”
This directly conflicts with the Sage Advice that was released today: http://dnd.wizards.com/articles/features/rules-answers-april-2016
“If you use Great Weapon Fighting with a feature like Divine Smite or a spell like hex, do you get to reroll any 1 or 2 you roll for the extra damage? The Great Weapon Fighting feature—which is shared by fighters and paladins—is meant to benefit only the damage roll of the weapon used with the feature. For example, if you use a greatsword with the feature, you can reroll any 1 or 2 you roll on the weapon’s 2d6. If you’re a paladin and use Divine Smite with the greatsword, Great Weapon Fighting doesn’t let you reroll a 1 or 2 that you roll for the damage of Divine Smite.”
Epic Todd
This is the Golden Rule: https://www.sageadvice.eu/2015/01/22/golden-rule-ix/