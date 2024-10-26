@JeremyECrawford I hear rumors that you are a rules sage! Does the fighter style Dueling work with weapon in one hand & shield in the other? — Faye Polson (@REactionFaye) September 20, 2016

On Dueling and shields, take a look at the Sage Advice Compendium, a collection of some of my past answers: https://t.co/dh02JRnEH8 #DnD https://t.co/Q1kiVWwdPr — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2016