Does the Bladesinger Int bonus to AC stack with other AC bonuses?

@JeremyECrawford Can you confirm that the Bladesinger Int bonus to AC is supposed to stack with other AC bonuses? — Daganev (@Daganev) November 8, 2015

If the bonus didn't stack with other bonuses, its description would say so. #DnD https://t.co/36OHl4jrGt — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2015

@JeremyECrawford That makes me wonder about the Beast Master prof bonus to the animal companion. Does that stack with the animal's own prof? — ArmEagle (@ArmEagle) November 9, 2015