Does the Bladesinger Int bonus to AC stack with other AC bonuses?

@JeremyECrawford Can you confirm that the Bladesinger Int bonus to AC is supposed to stack with other AC bonuses?
— Daganev (@Daganev) November 8, 2015
If the bonus didn't stack with other bonuses, its description would say so. #DnD https://t.co/36OHl4jrGt
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2015
@JeremyECrawford That makes me wonder about the Beast Master prof bonus to the animal companion. Does that stack with the animal's own prof?
— ArmEagle (@ArmEagle) November 9, 2015
Ranger's Companion tells you to add your prof. bonus & doesn't say to subtract the beast's. They stack. #DnD https://t.co/cZJHzveR22
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 9, 2015
Does the monk’s unarmored bonus stack with the Draconic origin sorcerer’s AC?