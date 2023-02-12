@JeremyECrawford does spiritual weapon benefit from Hex or Hunters Mark?
PH 251 Hex:"whenever you hit with an attack". Hunter's Mark "whenever you hit it with a weapon attack."
The wording of the two abilities is intentional.
My question is: Does the Hex Spell work with Spiritual Weapon attacks?
If something in the game affects your attacks and doesn't specify melee, ranged, weapon, or spell, it affects every type of attack. For example, if you cast the hex spell, it benefits your attacks, which means attacks of every type. #DnD
