@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls does sneaking in combat impact your movement speed?
— Denis Hoffman (@curbstompt13) March 28, 2016
No. #DnD https://t.co/pOoHgK3IG9
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls does sneaking in combat impact your movement speed?
— Denis Hoffman (@curbstompt13) March 28, 2016
No. #DnD https://t.co/pOoHgK3IG9
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 29, 2016
One thought on “Does sneaking in combat impact your movement speed?”
Then why does it state in the players handbook pg.182 that as long as you move at a slow pace you can attempt to stealth by someone as long as you are out of sight. And also in combat pg.177 it states that you need to remain hidden from the individual in order to make a successful stealth check otherwise there needs to be a distraction so that the individual does not see you, as they are highly alert in order for stealth check to be made in combat.