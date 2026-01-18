@JeremyECrawford Does Shape the Flowing Water last for the action only? For example, can I build a small 15ft house with enough water?
— Corey Hickson (@CoreyHickson) December 13, 2015
The ice-shaping in a monk's Shape the Flowing River lasts indefinitely. #DnD https://t.co/73H7F1WcHF
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 24, 2015
@CoreyHickson Also, could I use ice to shackle a creature? What about bind the ankles together? So many possibilities! Haha As DM, I'd consider shackling a creature with the ice as trapping the creature.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 24, 2015
@CoreyHicksonAlso, I can’t trap a creature in the area, but can I block a path before a creature is in the area (ex a chase)? As long as you don't affect a creature directly with the ice, you can shape the ice as you like!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 24, 2015