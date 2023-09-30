Does Paladins aura of protection stack?

Before you read this answer my advice is to read Dungeon Master’s Guide errata here https://media.wizards.com/2021/dnd/downloads/DMG-Errata.pdf Chapter 8

@KrisKoletar @JeremyECrawfordIf I’m standing right next to 4 Paladins, is anything stopping their auras of protection from stacking?

identical effects don’t stack — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 7, 2015