Does Paladins aura of protection stack?

Before you read this answer my advice is to read Dungeon Master’s Guide errata here https://media.wizards.com/2021/dnd/downloads/DMG-Errata.pdf Chapter 8
@KrisKoletar @JeremyECrawfordIf I’m standing right next to 4 Paladins, is anything stopping their auras of protection from stacking?
identical effects don’t stack
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 7, 2015
@mikemearls @KrisKoletar Identical spells don’t stack (PH, 205), but nothing stops the auras from stacking. Could always house rule it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 7, 2015
So between @mikemearls and @JeremyECrawford, who is right about the aura’s stacking?
Check Sage advice Compendium:
Official rulings on how to interpret rules are made here
in the Sage Advice Compendium. The public statements
of the D&D team, or anyone else at Wizards of the Coast,
are not official rulings; they are advice. One exception:
the game’s lead rules developer, Jeremy Crawford
(@JeremyECrawford on Twitter), can make official rulings
and does so in this document and on Twitter.
A Dungeon Master adjudicates the game and determines
whether to use an official ruling in play.
Zoltar, would you be able to add to the top of this page the DMG errata about Combining Game Effects? This ruling is no longer accurate, but some people might find this page before the one about the aura’s no longer stacking.
As of 2016 the dmg errata changed this to favor Mearls answer. XGTE page 5 also confirms.
I’m going with Mike on this one.
any ideas here what happens when palading activates god mode on his lvl 20 ability?
