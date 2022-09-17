@JeremyECrawford Does knowing the script of a language let you read any language that uses that iuses the same script?

Knowing letters doesn't mean you know a language. Many languages on Earth use Roman letters. Knowing them doesn't mean I know Italian. #DnD https://t.co/EhfvDXKz4d

@shnellehopebut you can read italian…..dont know what it says but you can still read it I actually can read some Italian, but that's because I understand some of the language, not because I recognize the letters.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 10, 2017