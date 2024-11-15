@trace400Does ‘incendiary cloud’ move directly away from you, or in a direction you choose? Check out the final sentence of the spell for the answer.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 21, 2016
@trace400So it does both, then? But ‘directly away from you’ doesn’t give you much of a choice, does it? There’s a reason I asked. You choose its heading.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 2, 2016
4 thoughts on “Does ‘incendiary cloud’ move directly away from you?”
So, in other words, the “directly away from you” does not apply? Or is it a case of “any colour you choose, as long as you choose black”?
Yeah, it’s not as clear as Jeremy thinks it is.