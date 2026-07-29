Does “hidden” and “hide” mean “Took the Hide action” or “Neither seen nor heard well enough to locate?”

@JeremyECrawford Can you please answer my last question? The above posts have led many people to believe quite fervently that by default everyone automatically can pinpoint the location of every unseen creature by virtue of having a sense of hearing; the one exception to this rule is the Hide Action.

Does “hidden” and “hide,” as you are using it, mean “Took the Hide action,” or does it mean “Neither seen nor heard well enough to locate?”

— MadeFor5e (@MadeFor5e) April 23, 2016