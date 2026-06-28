Does Guardian of Faith not deal damage to a hostile creature that starts its turn already in range?

3 thoughts on “Does Guardian of Faith not deal damage to a hostile creature that starts its turn already in range?

  1. Andrew says:

    I’m confused. Seems like the question wasn’t answered, and the answer is for a totally different question. Can you please clarify?

    Reply
    • Zoltar says:

      Epic Andrew

      Sometimes catalog every tweet is not a simple task, thank you for the alert.
      Now is correct.

      Reply

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