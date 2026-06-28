@JeremyECrawford Does Guardian of Faith not deal damage to a hostile creature that starts its turn already in range?
— Jaedis (@Vengeful_Divine) April 1, 2016
Guardian of faith is triggered by a creature's movement. Simply being within 10 ft. doesn't trigger the spell. #DnD https://t.co/UhvvhQLrBQ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2016
3 thoughts on “Does Guardian of Faith not deal damage to a hostile creature that starts its turn already in range?”
I’m confused. Seems like the question wasn’t answered, and the answer is for a totally different question. Can you please clarify?
Epic Andrew
Sometimes catalog every tweet is not a simple task, thank you for the alert.
Now is correct.
THANK YOU! You just closed a case on FB 🙂