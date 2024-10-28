@JeremyECrawford does gentle repose work with revivify?
— Keith Martin (@kam2112) October 12, 2016
Gentle repose works with revivify. #DnD https://t.co/NlD1YAetb8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2016
Can you cast Gentle repose again on the same target as the 10 day duration comes close to the end? Like on the 9th day cast it again to extend it another 10 days.