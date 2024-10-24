@JeremyECrawford I hope u can help. If STR 10, Item that increases STR (Ioun Stone) & item that sets Score (ogre gauntlets) stack for a 21?
The Ioun stone specifies that it doesn’t raise your ability score above 20 (DMG, 177). #DnD https://t.co/WQHChoxKYZ
One thought on “Does Gauntles of Ogre Power + Ioun Stone stack?”
Gaunlets of ogre strength says thay your strength is 19 meaning it is that exact strength no more no less.