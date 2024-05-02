Does Forgotten Realms have an equivalent of The 7 Wonders of the Ancient World?

@SageAdviceDnD @ChrisPerkinsDnD Does Faerun or TFRs have an equivalent of The 7 Wonders of the Ancient World? I'd imagine The Hosttower of the Arcane would be one, maybe Candlekeep would be a second?

Heh. There have been many such lists over the years (see the Candekeep site for some). Your seven depend on time of choice, and heritage of chooser (giants and dwarves and elves all would pick very different things). Then there's: "natural" or "sentient-made"?

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) November 30, 2017