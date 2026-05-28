@JeremyECrawford Does Eyes of the Rune Keeper work on magical runes?
— James (@Braxxis) March 11, 2016
Eyes of the Rune Keeper lets you read any form of writing, including the linguistic meaning of a rune, if any. #DnD https://t.co/0ozqmrY5Ik
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @Braxxis so does that mean they could read spell scrolls and cast with the normal DC for spell scroll castings?! #Munchkin
— Zeroun Blue (@ZerounTheQuick) March 15, 2016
@ZerounTheQuick @Braxxis Nope.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 15, 2016