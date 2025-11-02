@JeremyECrawford does dispell magic effect an arcane ward?
— Adam Pollack (@AdamPollack7) September 29, 2015
Dispel magic ends spells. Arcane Ward isn't a spell. #DnD https://t.co/rfJFOMVz9B
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 12, 2015
@JeremyECrawford Does that mean magical items cant be dispelled either? We've assumed that they could be disabled temporarily with dispel.
— Keith (@Glytched) October 16, 2015
Dispel magic can end spells that come from a magic item, but it has no effect on the item itself. #DnD https://t.co/yIp67LA8Sd
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 16, 2015
One thought on “Does dispel magic effect an arcane ward?”