@JeremyECrawford What if you cast dispel magic on "Storm of Vengeance"? Does that stop the spell from affecting everyone?
— Ambryn (@konafusion) May 31, 2016
Dispel magic can target the storm cloud (a magical effect) created by storm of vengeance. #DnD https://t.co/iQQ0Dk8Hms
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 4, 2016
One thought on “Does Dispel Magic stop the Storm of Vengeance from affecting everyone?”
Dispel magic could target SoV if the cloud was in range, but the range of dispel magic is only 120ft and SoV can create the cloud up to 5000ft above the creaures it is effecting. At that distance it would be easier to travel out of SoV’s 360ft radius than to get close enough to the cloud to be in range for dispelled magic before SoV would end. And even if you did get in range for dispell magic to target the cloud it is a 9th level spell so you’d either need to cast dispell magic at a high level or have a high chance of dispelled magic failing. You’re better off using dimension door to travel 500ft and get out of SoV’s radius, or using wall of force to provide cover if you are with a group.