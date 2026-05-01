Does Dispel Magic permanently dispel Magic Items?

@JeremyECrawford How does Dispel magic work on a Legendary item Such as Dawnbringer. Does it permanently become useless? is there a save dc? — Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) March 2, 2016

Dispel magic does one thing: end spells on its target. It does nothing to other magical effects. #DnD https://t.co/2Tmqv2Hq5X — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 2, 2016

@JeremyECrawford So Dawnbringers Blade is and light effect are not considered a spell? — Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) March 3, 2016

Dawnbringer's light is not a spell. The item does let you cast a spell: lesser restoration. #DnD https://t.co/pi90eSXVpE — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 3, 2016