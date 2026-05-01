@JeremyECrawford How does Dispel magic work on a Legendary item Such as Dawnbringer. Does it permanently become useless? is there a save dc?
— Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) March 2, 2016
Dispel magic does one thing: end spells on its target. It does nothing to other magical effects. #DnD https://t.co/2Tmqv2Hq5X
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 2, 2016
@JeremyECrawford So Dawnbringers Blade is and light effect are not considered a spell?
— Steven Connor (@Mazoshi1987) March 3, 2016
Dawnbringer's light is not a spell. The item does let you cast a spell: lesser restoration. #DnD https://t.co/pi90eSXVpE
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 3, 2016
@Mazoshi1987 also how does the blade interact with the darkness spell? It doesn't.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 3, 2016
2 thoughts on “Does Dispel Magic permanently dispel Magic Items?”
Certain powerful enchantments can be affected by Dispell magic, just not permanently. For instance, Dispel Magic’s effect on an Arcane-Locked door, object, or whatever is to negate the effect for 10 minutes only. I have a player who wants Arcane Lock on her Bag of Holding to keep her from being robbed. I chose to allow it. So why couldn’t a Cloak of invisibility have its effect negated for 10 minutes?