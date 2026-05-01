Does Dispel Magic permanently dispel Magic Items?

2 thoughts on “Does Dispel Magic permanently dispel Magic Items?

  1. Pingback: Dispel Magic: 5e Spell Analysis – Flutes Loot
  2. Clark Andrews says:

    Certain powerful enchantments can be affected by Dispell magic, just not permanently. For instance, Dispel Magic’s effect on an Arcane-Locked door, object, or whatever is to negate the effect for 10 minutes only. I have a player who wants Arcane Lock on her Bag of Holding to keep her from being robbed. I chose to allow it. So why couldn’t a Cloak of invisibility have its effect negated for 10 minutes?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.