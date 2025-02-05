@JeremyECrawford Does Disintegrate destroy Forcecage? — Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) February 7, 2017

Disintegrate can destroy something made of magical force. Forcecage is described in its first sentence as "composed of magical force." #DnD https://t.co/BDF5QCY06v — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 7, 2017

@JeremyECrawford This overrule the need to see the target from Disintegrate? — Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) February 8, 2017

Disintegrate is a mischievous spell. It says you must see its target, then quickly makes an exception for wall of force and the like. #DnD https://t.co/UiSQwDHIG0 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 8, 2017

@JeremyECrawford I guess since you are casting disintegrate on the wall, you are aware it is there. IE you sense the magic and cast at "it"? — M (@Bitghostx) February 8, 2017