@JeremyECrawford Does Disintegrate destroy Forcecage?
— Marc Sharma (@LeMarcSharma) February 7, 2017
Disintegrate can destroy something made of magical force. Forcecage is described in its first sentence as "composed of magical force." #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 7, 2017
@JeremyECrawford This overrule the need to see the target from Disintegrate?
— Matheus Ferreira (@MtS_Designer) February 8, 2017
Disintegrate is a mischievous spell. It says you must see its target, then quickly makes an exception for wall of force and the like. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 8, 2017
@JeremyECrawford I guess since you are casting disintegrate on the wall, you are aware it is there. IE you sense the magic and cast at "it"?
— M (@Bitghostx) February 8, 2017
If you cast disintegrate at a wall of force, probably detect magic detected it or you witnessed someone/something bump into it. #DnD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 8, 2017