@JeremyECrawford #sageadvice does detect magic reveal golems or other constructs? Iron golem attacks are magical after all. — Kirk Lindholm (@KirkLindholm1) April 4, 2018

The detect magic spell senses active magic. It doesn't detect past magic. For example, a golem was animated by magic—as if by a jolt of lightning—but that magic isn't now present. The golem, therefore, doesn't detect as magical, unless other magic is active on it. #DnD https://t.co/rjnUvWCI3Q — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2018

Animation magic is not considered to be an ongoing effect? What is the force that drives a golem's movements, if not magic? — Titan Bear🐻 Gaming (@titanbeargaming) April 4, 2018

D&D has many instances of instantaneous magic that causes wonders. The magic vanishes, but the wondrous thing remains. For example, magic heals a wound, and the wound doesn't reopen after a certain amount of time. Magic gives a golem life—a life that doesn't have a duration. #DnD https://t.co/yJQQ1PUOBb — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 4, 2018

Using that logic wouldn't Detect Magic not detect magic items ? (or do you imply the golems and co where given a life force by magic that goes beyond the initial effect ?) — Pomoa (@ThePomoAa) April 4, 2018